Tiger Woods: ‘Game-time decision’ on whether to play the Masters

Augusta, Ga. – Tiger Woods is heading to Augusta National on Sunday – but it is not yet known whether he will compete at the Masters.

After a week of breathless speculation, Woods posted on social media Sunday morning that he was traveling to Augusta and that it would be “a game-time decision whether I compete.”

In the same tweet, Woods also congratulated Anna Davis on Saturday’s win at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and wished all those in the drive, chip and putt championships.

Woods’ status for the first major of the year has been an open question since he played an 18-hole practice round with sons Charlie and Justin Thomas earlier this week. Woods hasn’t played since a serious injury to his right leg…