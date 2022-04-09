Tiger Woods has brought back a familiar roar at the Masters tournament

After a year of watching from a hospital bed, Tiger Woods will play in the Masters tournament this weekend.

His presence alone is enough to electrify the crowd in Augusta, Ga., 25 years after his first Masters Championships.

“Driving Now – Tiger Woods!” Course officials announce at the tea box, roars from the crowd that were only eclipsed by their admiration for Woods’ pouring. He took a 29-foot putt for a birdie on the par-3 16th hole, after seeing an earlier birdie put out of the hole on the 5.

Woods, 46, fought for his second round on Friday afternoon, playing alongside South Africa’s Louis Osthuizen and Chile’s Joaquin Niemann in a replay of his trio from Thursday. But Oosthuizen withdrew after four…