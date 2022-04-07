Tiger Woods is back at the Masters but Phil Mickelson is nowhere to be found amid Saudi Arabia scandal

Paul Newbery is a sports columnist for the Associated Press.

Opinion: Tiger Woods is getting ready to tease it at Augusta National.

Phil Mickelson is nowhere to be found.

This scenario was unimaginable a few months ago, when Woods was still recovering from a horrific wreck, while Mickelson’s enormous popularity grew after becoming golf’s oldest major champion.

Jamie Squires/Getty Images Tiger Woods gestures to fans during a practice round at Augusta Nationals this week.

But the lefty’s fondness bested him again, leading to a surprising fall from grace, even as autocratic regimes like Saudi Arabia find plenty of willing partners for their sportswashing plans.

