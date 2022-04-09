Tiger Woods, Leaderboards, Golf Live Stream, Updates, Scores, Tee Times, Video Highlights, Cam Smith, Stewart Sink Hole-in-One

It may not be the second round he hoped for, but Tiger Woods has a lot to play for over the Masters weekend which is a truly astonishing feat as world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler took a five-shot lead in third place. has taken. round.

Woods, who hasn’t played a professional tournament in 14 months since his horrific car accident in February 2021, made the cut for the 22nd consecutive time at Augusta.

They finished Saturday (AEST) with 74 for the equal of two overs, after struggling to deal with strong winds at the start of the second round.

Woods struggled from the start. For the first time – a hole he has notoriously struggled with…