Tiger Woods live updates on The Masters: Tiger to update status, practice round notes, latest odds, how to watch, and more

The countdown to The Masters continues, and so does the countdown to Tiger Woods. Will Tiger be in the fray? Increasingly, it looks like the answer is yes for Woods, a five-time Masters champion. He will discuss this soon. Optimism grew on Monday afternoon, after Fred Couples, who completed a practice round with Woods, said he was sure Woods would be on the field. But let’s back up…

How we got here: Woods traveled to Augusta on Sunday and exited the 10th hole around 4 p.m. ET, hours after Said his Masters participation in a tweet There will be a “game-time decision”. He also played the course last week with his son Charlie and friend Justin Thomas. Woods was back today, and had a round out with Thomas and the couples.

What’s next on Tiger’s status: The forest is…