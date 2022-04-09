Tiger Woods makes it to the Masters despite tough second round

Tiger Woods had a tumultuous day but managed to post 2 over 74 on Saturday to make the cut in the Masters.

Tiger Woods thanks the crowd during his second round at the Masters. (source: Associated Press)

Woods, who scored 71 in his opening round on return from injuries sustained in a car accident, stumbled early in the second round but managed to rebound on the back nine to end round two at 1 over 145.

It was good enough to make the cut, although Woods was nine shots away from Scotty Scheffler’s lead when he finished. He was in the 19th match.

Woods bogeyed four of his first five holes and turned 39. But he made a birdie in the 10th hole from short range and made two more birdies to make up for the two bogeys.

Schaeffler, who scored 69 in his opening round, went for 5 under…