Tiger Woods oversees the Masters with so many scenarios

Five players can go to No. 1 in the world by winning the Masters. Another could complete a career Grand Slam with a green jacket. There is such a depth of talent in golf these days on the eve of the first major of the year.

And on Thursday at 10:34 a.m. the power of five words is such that it will overshadow everyone else on the opening day of the 86th Masters.

“Up front, please. Tiger Woods driving.”

Robert F. Bukaty/AP Tiger Woods wipes his forehead on the 15th hole during a practice round for the Masters.

Those words of the first tee at Augusta National haven’t been spoken since November 15, 2020, the last time Woods played in a tournament – and walked away.

For all its youth – the world’s top seven players are 30 or younger – golf still isn’t ready to let go of its past,…