Tiger Woods oversees the Masters with so many scenarios

Five players can go to No. 1 in the world by winning the Masters. Another could complete a career Grand Slam with a green jacket. There is such a depth of talent in golf these days on the eve of the first major of the year.
And on Thursday at 10:34 a.m. the power of five words is such that it will overshadow everyone else on the opening day of the 86th Masters.
“Up front, please. Tiger Woods driving.”
Those words of the first tee at Augusta National haven’t been spoken since November 15, 2020, the last time Woods played in a tournament – and walked away.
For all its youth – the world’s top seven players are 30 or younger – golf still isn’t ready to let go of its past,…
