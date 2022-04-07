Tiger Woods Pays $2m For Kiwi Punters At The Masters While Raising His Fans’ Expectations

Tiger Woods isn’t just the biggest story at Augusta Nationals, he’s the Masters in 2022 and New Zealand’s punters are on the hype train.

When the biggest name in golf confirmed that he was making a miraculous comeback – from the dramatic car accident that nearly claimed his life in February 2021 – and believed he could win, the Kiwi punters turned around. Not seen.

New Zealand will pay TAB punters over $2 million if Tiger Woods makes a spectacular comeback in the 86th edition of the Masters.

David J. Phillip/AP Fans flocked to Augusta to watch Tiger Woods practice before the Masters.

Woods, who would chase the sixth green jacket at Augusta National Golf Club in the coming days, was opened up by the New Zealand tab as a $51 to $1 opportunity to win.

