Tiger Woods played a practice round on Wednesday ahead of his Masters return

follow us live coverage Of Tiger Woodsreturn to masters

Augusta, Ga. – Tiger Woods’ final day of preparation for the 2022 Masters was typical of a laid-back atmosphere on the eve of the tournament, when the goal is to play a little golf, but not too much – just enough to let loose for Thursday’s first round.

With this in mind, Woods worked with his favorite practice partners, his Florida neighbor Justin Thomas, whom Woods considers to be a younger brother, and Fred Couples, who has occasionally acted as Woods’ older brother. Played nine holes.

Consistent with the atmosphere, the group smiled regularly throughout the round, although the 62-year-old duo, the 1992 Masters champions, noticed little change in their behavior since playing practice rounds with Woods.