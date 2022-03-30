Tiger Woods Plays 18-Hole Practice Round as Masters Decision Looms at Augusta Nationals

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, who was trying to come back from serious leg and leg injuries in a car wreck nearly 14 months ago, played 18 holes at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, sources told ESPN. .

Sources said Woods, 46, played all 18 holes with his son Charlie and PGA Tour supporter Justin Thomas.

“He played every single one of them,” a source told ESPN. “He looked good to me.”

Woods and his team arrived at Augusta Regional Airport in their Gulfstream private jet on Tuesday morning, sparking hopes on social media that he was preparing to play the Masters. Augusta National, due to its many hills and length, is considered one of the toughest moves in competitive golf.