Tiger Woods provides update on recovery from car accident

Tiger Woods appeared in excessive spirits because the 15-time main champion shared an replace on his restoration from his automobile accident in February.

The 45-year-old had surgical procedure on open fractures to his decrease proper leg and additional accidents to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles.

Woods, who was discovered to be driving at twice the authorized pace restrict when he crashed, returned to his residence in Florida to proceed together with his rehabilitation and on Friday he posted an image of himself standing on crutches.