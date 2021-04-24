Tiger Woods provides update on recovery from car accident

Tiger Woods suffered main accidents following a crash in Los Angeles in February.
The 45-year-old had surgical procedure on open fractures to his decrease proper leg and additional accidents to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles.
Woods, who was discovered to be driving at twice the authorized pace restrict when he crashed, returned to his residence in Florida to proceed together with his rehabilitation and on Friday he posted an image of himself standing on crutches.
Woods had a giant smile on his face as he stood on a golf course subsequent to his canine.
Alongside the image, Woods wrote on Instagram: “My course is coming alongside quicker than I’m.
“However it’s good to have a devoted rehab associate, man’s finest pal.”