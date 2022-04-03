Tiger Woods returns on Augusta Sunday, calls himself ‘game-time decision’ to play 2022 Masters

Augusta, Ga. – Calling it a “game-time decision”, Tiger Woods said via Twitter on Sunday that he was leading Augusta National to prepare for the Masters and what would be his first tournament since more than 13 horrific car accidents. Will happen. months ago.

Woods, 46, a five-time Masters winner who captured the tournament in 2019, sent the news just before 10 a.m. ET. His private plane was scheduled to leave Stuart, Fla., airport sometime in the afternoon.

The 15-time major champion, who won 38 . Has not participated in an official tournament since being equal toth The 2020 Masters, played in November during the coronavirus pandemic, had not said anything publicly about his participation, what would be his 24th Masters.

But the speculations have intensified ever since he rehearsed…