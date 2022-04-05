Tiger Woods says he intends to play the Masters

Augusta, Sing. – 14 months after the car wreck that caused doctors weighed down an amputation of a leg, Tiger Woods said on Tuesday that he intends to play in the Masters tournament.

Woods, who has won five competitions at Augusta National Golf Club, has indicated in recent days that he will likely take the field at the tournament starting Thursday. But his announcement, during a news conference in Augusta on Tuesday morning, represents the most definitive public step toward returning to the rigors of competition on the most spectacular, tradition-bound stages of his sport.

“Right now, I feel like I’m going to play,” Woods, 46, said on Tuesday. Asked if he believed he could win his sixth green jacket at Augusta on Sunday, Woods replied, “I do.”

“I love…