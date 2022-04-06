Tiger Woods says he plans to play at the Masters

Tiger Woods Says, Anyway, He Plans to Play at the Masters This Week.

The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement on Tuesday morning.

“Right now, I feel like I’m going to play,” Woods said.

He will play nine more practice holes on Wednesday before making a final decision, but will do so with the intention of playing on Thursday.

Woods was asked if he thought he could win this week.

“I do,” he said.

Thursday’s opening round marks the first time Woods will compete against the best in the world since November 15, 2020, the final round of that year’s pandemic-delayed Masters.

He had his fifth back surgery two months later and was still recovering from it on February 23, 2021, when he His SUV crashed on a median On a suburban coastal road in Los…