Tiger Woods says he plans to play the Masters

Anyway, Tiger Woods says he plans to play at the Masters this week, a little more than a year after he nearly lost a leg in a car accident.

Tiger Woods landed on the seventh hole during the practice round of the Masters Golf Tournament. (source: Associated Press)

The five-time champion at Augusta National made the announcement on Wednesday. He will play nine more practice holes before making a final decision, but will do so with the intention of playing on Friday.

“As of now,” Woods said, “I feel like I’m going to play.”

Woods was asked if he thought he could win this week. “I do,” he said.

“I can hit it just fine,” Woods said. “I don’t mind what I can do physically from a golf point of view. This is it now, the running is the hard part. Here it is…