Tiger Woods says he wants to play at the Masters

CNN ,

Tiger Woods Says “Right Now I Feel Like I’m Going To Play The Masters” – And He Thinks He Can Win It.

“I don’t mind what I can do physically from a golf standpoint,” he said Tuesday at a news conference marking the 25th anniversary of his historic victory at the 1997 Masters. Tournament.

Woods is scheduled to leave for the first round at the 2022 Masters in Augusta, Georgia at 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The 15-time major champion has been away from competitive golf for more than a year, after suffering a serious leg injury in a car accident in February 2021.

