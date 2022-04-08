Tiger Woods sends the sports world into frenzy with solid Masters opening round

Only 14 months after he was pulled from a damaged car following a car accident in California, Tiger Woods has defied the odds to start the 2022 Masters with a solid, equal round.

Woods, who admitted to amputating his right leg after a car crash in Los Angeles in February 2020 was considered an option, limited around the Augusta Nationals but managed a one-under-par 71 on Thursday.

The 2019 Masters winner – now world number 973 – also played in front of huge galleries to his standards in his first official tournament since the 2020 Masters, held in November.

The 46-year-old was rusty. The only par-5 of Augusta’s four he birdied was 13th, and he bogeyed his par-5 eighth from 50 yards.

