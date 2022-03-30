Tiger Woods: Speculation of shock return to Masters after Augusta practice round

Woods first rose to fame when he was just 2 years old. The young golfing prodigy appeared on “The Mike Douglas Show” in 1978, winning a putt competition with comedian Bob Hope.

Woods, 6, shapes a putt in Los Alamitos, Calif., 1982. His real name is Aldrick, but his father nicknamed him “Tiger” after a South Vietnamese soldier with whom he fought during the Vietnam War.

Woods and his father Earl celebrate after 15-year-old Tiger won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 1991. He also won this competition in 1992 and 1993.

Woods, 16, landed at the 1992 Los Angeles Open. This was his first taste of PGA Tour competition, although as an amateur. He missed the 36-hole cut.