Tiger Woods to practice at Augusta National, ‘game-time decision’ on playing Masters

Augusta, Ga. – Tiger Woods says it will be a “game-time decision” whether he competes at the 86th Masters, which is set to begin on Thursday.

Woods, 46, gave an update in a tweet on Sunday, writing that he would return to Augusta National Golf Club to “continue my preparation and practice”. Sources had told ESPN that Woods played an 18-hole practice round at Augusta National on Tuesday.

Woods also congratulated teen Anna Davis for winning the Augusta National women’s title.


