Tiger Woods: World’s eyes on five-time Masters winner at Augusta

Five-time Masters Champion woods Group 14 will feature South Africa’s Louis Osthuizen and Chilean Joaquin Niemann, although the first round of the 2022 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club tournament was delayed due to bad weather in Augusta, Georgia.

“Due to thunderstorms early Thursday, there will be a 30-minute delay in gate opening,” Masters said in a statement on Thursday.

“The honorary start will be at 8:15 am, followed by the first at 8:30 am”

Woods was previously scheduled to leave at 10:34 a.m. ET, while his group is scheduled to leave for the second round on Friday at 1:41 p.m. ET.