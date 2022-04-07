Tigers back: Woods thrills patrons with Masters birdie at Augusta

Tiger Woods hits the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament in Augusta.

Tiger Woods is back.

Walking with the slightest sign of a limp after a devastating car wreck, Woods sent Masters patrons into an uproar with his first birdie of the tournament on Thursday.

After five straight pars – he missed a birdie on the difficult No. 5 hole when a 15-foot putt went out – Woods delivered a vintage tee shot on the par-3 sixth.

The ball climbed a ridge on the green and stopped 2 feet below the flag, pushing Woods to 1-under with a tap-in.

