Tigre acquired Rosario Central, who replaced Leandro Somoza with the DT. premiered as

Tigre has 12 points and is excited to beat Plattens 4-0

Tigre, buoyed by the Plattens win in his previous appearance, will receive Rosario Central this Sunday, premiering as DT to Leandro Somoza after losing the Rosario Classic, in a match that will continue Zone B’s eighth day. Will do For the Cup of the Professional Football League (LPF).

The match will be played at 9:30 pm at Tigre Ground, will be refereed by Ariel Pennell and broadcast by TNT Sports Signal.

Tigre has 12 points and is excited to beat Plattens 4-0 in the Classic of the Northern Region of Greater Buenos Aires, while Central, with just 7 units, have lost two consecutive…


