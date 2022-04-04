Tigre defeated Rosario Central in victory and he is the new leader in his League Cup field based on goals.

Cup competitions are friendly to Tigre. He was crowned the Super League Cup three years ago, in 2019 and when he already knew he would play in the B National next season. Now, barely promoted, he’s climbed to the top of Zone B—he’s caught up with Estudiantes and Boca, but has a better goal difference—and is excited about another historic campaign. Diego Martinez’s team has a clear game idea and has clearly beaten Central.

Tigre arrived inspired. After 4–0 for Platense on the date of the Classics and the result in tight Zone B, the prospect of staying as one of the leaders. With the start of the year, Rosario Central arrived with new energy Leandro Somoza as a coach. A team that knows what it plays and works for…