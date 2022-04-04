Tigre – Rosario Central: Schedule, TV and Possible Formations

Tigre receives Rosario Central for the eighth date of the Championships in Victoria this Sunday, April 3 at 9:30 p.m.

The guys led by Diego Martínez will try to capitalize on the good moment and remain at the top of Group B, led by Boca, gaining the Rosario squad, which has been badly beaten after losing the local classic against Newell. After Kylie Gonzalez leaves that position, it will be Leandro Somoza’s debut at the bank as DT del Canela.

Possible Structures:

Tiger: Gonzalo Marinelli; Lucas Blondell, Victor Cabrera, Abel Luciatti, Sebastian Prieto; Equi Fernandez, Sebastian Prediger, Alexis Castro; Christian Zabala; Egel Protti and Pablo Magin. DT: Diego Martinez.

Central Garland: Gaspar Servio; Damien Martinez, Juan Cruz Comar, Javier Baez and …