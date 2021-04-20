TikTok Star Fun Bucket Bhargav Case : Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

Chippada Bhargav, also referred to as Funbucket Bhargav, has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police for allegedly raping a minor lady in Vishakhapatnam. The TikTok fame comic has been arrested from his Hyderabad house and booked beneath part 376( Punishment for sexual assault), 354( Assault or felony pressure to lady), and Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act.

How did the sexual assault come to gentle?

Police claimed that the accused had persuaded the minor to satisfy him in return for presents from the media channels. The minor had refused the presents, however he began blackmailing her, saying he had her express movies. The household of the minor lodged an FIR in opposition to the accused after they discovered their daughter to be 4 months pregnant. The Hyderabad Police, which has a distinguished id for taking stringent actions in instances involving assaults on ladies instantly got here into motion and arrested the accused from Hyderabad.

Additional course of Motion:

The accused had been introduced earlier than the Judicial Justice of the Peace and has been despatched for judicial remand until Could 3. The police have additionally confiscated a white shade Nissan car and a cell phone from the accused.

The Police have additionally seen that if anyone have been discovered sharing the survivor’s picture on social media, strict motion could be taken.

Who’s FunBucket Bhargav?

FunBucket Bhargav, a 25-year-old from Hyderabad, shot to fame by way of his lip-syncing movies on TikTok, the place he had 6.5M+ followers. His movies had the standard “Oh my God!” “Oh my God!” line was picked up by many manufacturers, together with Twitter, Netflix, and Swiggy.