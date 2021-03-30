ENTERTAINMENT

Tiktok Star Rochelle Hager Passed Away Death Reason Accident Video Age Wiki Bio & Net Worth

Rochelle Hager

A famous Tik Toker from the United States, Rochelle Hager died in an accident on March 29, Monday. She was better known for his nickname as Roe, and also, like to refer to her as her nickname and would like to post her video content of most trending App Tik Tok. According to the police of Farmington, the strong winds sheared a large branch of the pine tree where Rochelle was passing on the road and the branch of a tree fall down on the driver’s side roof on her moving car. The cut portion also falls on the power lines and the pole as well. She was just 31 years old and living with her partner.

Rochelle Hager

The death news of the Tik Toker was shared by her partner Brittanie Lynn and who confirmed her death news by sharing it on her Tik Tok account. They both were liked by many people and many fans have shown their love and condolence for Rochelle. While some fans are showing their sorrow for their favorite Tik Toker on social media.

“Rochelle Hager, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after police were alerted to the incident by a neighbor at 833 Knowlton Comer Road in Farmington,” said Police Chief Kenneth Charle.

Who Was ROCHELLE HAGER?

Rochelle Hager was a Tik Toker who like to share and post her video on her official Tik Tok account. She was also known for being a part of the LGBTQ+ community and always post many videos with her partner Brittanie Lynn. The couple was liked and loved by many peoples because they used to share their loving and precious videos of their life and also, believe in their love to being with each other.

Some people like to watch Roe do duets on their Tik Tok account and did so many things with her partner. Roe also shared some adorable content videos with Brittanie’s son and their lovable relationship praised by many viewers. Roe and Brittanie were engaged in December 2020 and Roe also shared a proposal video on the Internet.

Brittanie Lynn pay tribute to his partner

Brittanie took the support of Tik Tok to share Roe’s death news. On the last day of Roe, she posted a Tik Tok video with the caption “Rest Easy My Love”. She also captions that read “Thankyou for showing me what is real love. I Love You Forever”.

Some fans sent messages for staying strong and some people share their love for them through comments. Maybe, they both were ruling the hearts of the fans but now, one of them has left the world. She will be remembered by her loved one. May God Bless Her Soul.

