Tilak Varma’s wide range of shots and footwork leaves Shastri impressed- The New Indian Express

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former India coach Ravi Shastri is hugely impressed with the performance of young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Varma, who is in his debut IPL season, scored a fine 61 against Rajasthan Royals in the game played last week.

“He has shown a lot of potential in both the innings he has played for Mumbai Indians.

I am impressed looking at his wide range of shots- front foot, back foot, sweep,” Shastri told Star Sports.

“There’s a lot of variation in his shot selection. His composure, body language and temperament is very good for a young player. He’s batted very confidently. This player has the potential to go ahead.”

Shastri also claimed that Varma along with Suryakumar Yadav will make the Mumbai…