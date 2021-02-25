Tim Couch’s NFL career cut was short, but he still grew rich

Cleveland brown He had high expectations when he was elected Tim couch First time in 1999, but overall Former nfl quarterback Never came close to living for publicity.

in spite of His disappointing career, Couch still managed to make a luck From his brief tenure National football association.

So, how much money did he earn as a professional football player?

Early Years and College Careers

Timothy Scott Cauch grew up in Haiden, Kentucky and attended Leslie County High School, Where he starred as an All-American footballer and was named Mr. Football of the state.

he set Many national and school records, Including touchdown passes, passing yards, pass completions and completion percentage.

Couch is ranked No. 6 on ESPN’s list Best high school athlete of all time.

during His college football career At the University of Kentucky, Couch threw 74 touchdown passes and 35 interceptions, which garnered national attention and earned first-team All-SEC honors.

After the 1998 season in Lexington, during which Kentucky was the Wildcats’ star Heman trophy final And SEC Player of the Year, Couch was announced for the NFL Draft.

Nfl career

Was chosen with Tim Couch First-overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft With hopes of becoming a franchise quarterback by the Cleveland Browns.

However, this was far from the case, as Kauch managed the bus Two wins during his rookie season. He threw 15 touchdowns and 13 picks in his first year and was dismissed. A league high 56 times.

His second season in the league was cut short after him Broken thumb, And missed the final nine games of the campaign. He then gave Brown a 7–9 record in 2001, and 14 in 2002 won eight games.

Brown returned to the playoffs in 2002, although Couch was eliminated from the competition. a broken leg He lost in the final game of the regular season.

Kauch played eight matches for the Browns in 2003, his last season in the NFL. He would later spend the season with the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars, but failed to play in another regular season game.

During his NFL career, Couch threw 64 touchdowns in 65 games, and intercepted 67 times.

Tim couch net worth

Tim Kauch is married to former Playboy partner Heather kozar, And the two live together in Lexington.

The former Brown quarterback has an estimated value of $ 26 million, According to Celebrity net worth, He Grossed nearly $ 20 million From his NFL career.

After his football career, Couch work As an analyst on SEC Gridiron Live for Fox Sports South and the SEC Regional Network.