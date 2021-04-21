Tim Jones, WR, Southern Miss – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Can Southern Miss vast receiver Tim Jones be certain that the Eagles have cross catchers chosen in consecutive NFL Draft lessons for the primary time since 1990-1991?

Tim Jones NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Broad Receiver

College: Southern Mississippi

Present 12 months: Senior

Top: 6’0 1/2″

Weight: 208 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Tim Jones Scouting Report

Positives: Three-year starter who led the crew in receiving as a junior. Certain-handed receiver coming off an injury-plagued marketing campaign. Shows wonderful consciousness, stays on the identical web page as his quarterback, and comes again into the clearing to make himself an obtainable goal.

Extends to grab the ball away from his body, possesses robust arms, and retains the play in bounds operating after the catch. Sells routes, will get vertical, and contorts to come back away with the troublesome reception. Retains the play in bounds operating after the catch, and will get outcomes blocking downfield.

Negatives: Performs sooner than his 40-time however lacks a deep burst and second gear.

Evaluation: Jones is an underrated receiver prospect coming off a barely disappointing marketing campaign attributable to accidents. He possesses the pass-catching expertise and the scale to make an NFL roster as a fifth receiver.

Tim Jones Participant Profile

A 3-star recruit out of Biloxi, Mississippi, Jones noticed vital time as a freshman at Biloxi Excessive College earlier than exploding into the nationwide consciousness as a sophomore. Unbeknown to him on the time, that 2014 season can be the top of his highschool profession. Jones notched 100 catches, totaling 1,364 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns as he emerged as a big-play risk.

As Biloxi transitioned to a extra run-orientated offense, Jones noticed a drop in manufacturing. However, he nonetheless earned second-team Class 6A All-State honors in a senior season that included 744 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

The drop in manufacturing didn’t equate to a drop in curiosity from school applications, nevertheless. Ranked because the twenty first greatest participant in Mississippi, Jones attracted curiosity from the most important in-state applications, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. Regardless of their curiosity, a proposal by no means materialized from both college.

At any charge, Jones did receiver a number of presents, finally opting to proceed his profession as a large receiver at Southern Miss.

Tim Jones’ school soccer profession at Southern Miss

On the time, Jones was effusive in his love for this system. Over time, the love can be reciprocated as he grew to become a pivotal a part of the Eagles’ offense. He contributed as a freshman in 2017, incomes two begins amongst 9 appearances. Though he snagged simply 5 receptions for 121 yards, a 51-yard landing towards Rice demonstrated his capability to be a big-play risk.

The Owls can be on the incorrect aspect of Jones’ skillset once more the next yr. As his function within the Southern Miss vast receiver room grew, he snagged his second profession landing towards Rice. Making 11 begins as a sophomore, he completed second on the crew with 42 receptions. His 508 receiving yards additionally ranked second on the crew behind eventual draftee Quez Watkins.

Jones eclipsed Watkins because the receptions chief in 2019, rising as an explosive risk. He’s credited with having 14 explosive (20+ yard) performs as a junior whereas additionally setting a career-high single-game receiving statistics towards Western Kentucky. His 159 yards and a landing got here as a part of a stretch the place he had three consecutive video games with a landing. Ending the season with 902 receiving yards and three touchdowns, the Southern Miss vast receiver was a second-team All-Convention USA honoree.

With Watkins departed for the NFL, 2020 was imagined to be the top of Jones’ pass-catching efficiency. Issues began effectively, in reality, with consecutive 100+ yard receiving video games. He additionally secured his first a number of landing recreation towards Louisiana Tech. Nevertheless, the disruption of the season and a nagging hamstring damage would restrict him to simply six whole video games. Following the season, Jones opted to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tim Jones’ most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Can Jones be certain that Southern Miss has vast receivers drafted in consecutive seasons? If he’s chosen within the 2021 NFL Draft, it can certainly be as a late seventh-round choose. Jones presents some potential as a slot receiver on the subsequent degree. His measurement and pass-catching capability may show intriguing for a crew the place he may stick on the again finish of a roster.

Some groups who may add a late-round receiver embrace the Las Vegas Raiders (though Jones’ lack of velocity may preclude him), Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, and the Chicago Bears.

