Tim Sherwood says the ‘fantastic’ £22m Tottenham ace will never leave

Tim Sherwood thinks ‘absolutely brilliant’ Heung-Min Son will never leave Tottenham Hotspur As he told Matchday Extra on PL Productions.

The former Spurs boss said Tottenham fans would probably “never hear” about the son’s departure compared to the noise being generated about Harry Kane’s future.

Last summer it was well documented that Kane Hotspur was looking to leave the exit, as Manchester City were keen on his goalscoring talents.

One Player Your Club Must Sell This Summer (2022) bridge tv 9301 One Player Your Club Must Sell This Summer (2022) 984332 984332 hub 13872

While all this was happening, Tottenham’s South Korean Flying Machine signed a new contract.

Sherwood spoke highly of the impact it has had on son since his £22m…