Tim Tebow’s “Night to Shine” is Truly Inspirational

Tim Tebow has always been a charitable person, often going out of his way to help and inspire people.

The former University of Florida sensation created the Tim Tebow Foundation as another way to give back.

In February 2021, the foundation put on its biggest event to date and hosted an incredible evening for children with special needs.

Tim Tebow’s Night to Shine

The Tim Tebow foundation hosted the Night to Shine 2021, which offered special guests aged 14 and older a virtual prom night experience.

The foundation describes the Night to Shine event as an “unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love.”

This year’s event was the seventh annual “Night to Shine,” and while the coronavirus pandemic forced Tebow to operate it as a virtual event — a little different from the typical in-person Shine prom — it was arguably the best yet.

Tebow rounded up 720 host churches across the world on Friday, February 12, 2021, in order to put on the Night to Shine virtual experience for the honored guests, including children and caregivers.

Tebow and the TTF also filled up gift bags to be handed out at a red carpet drive-thru event locally at the Grace Bible Church. The gift bags included tiaras for the prom’s kings and queens.

Over 110,000 people logged in virtually for the amazing night, and it was all packed together into a worldwide highlight video released by the foundation. Each individual was announced as a king or queen of the prom, and the worldwide movement still managed to thrive in its virtual format.

While Tebow’s endeavors in professional sports didn’t end up how he’d imagined, the former New York Mets minor-leaguer is still showing his charitable side and leaving a positive impact on the world.