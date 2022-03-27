Tim Tzieu is kicked out but comes back with a dominant win over Terrell Gausha in US debut

Tim Tszyu wins gripping battle to remain undefeated
Tszyu def. Gausha by unanimous decision (116-111, 115-112, 114-113).
What were those judges thinking with the scores 115-112 and 114-113? That fight was nothing close. At least the right man wins.
tszu-gausha; round 12
Tszyu isn’t resting on his laurels. He continues to go right into Gausha and throw the combination. A snappy uppercut by Tszyu. Tough rights to the body. How did Gausha not kneel or fall on the canvas? Strong as a nail.
I say that and Gausha descends straight to stop Tzu in her tracks. Tszyu hits a combination and a left uppercut and roars straight to end the fight. a fun fight. (10-9 tszu, 118-109 tszu)
tszu-gausha; round 11
Gausha comes out with a series of…