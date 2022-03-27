Tim Tziu is in massive scare, defeats Terrell Gausha on US debut by unanimous decision

Tim Tziu has pulled himself off the canvas to claim a unanimous decision over Terrell Gausha in his US debut.

In a brutal 12-round contest at The Armory in Minneapolis, Tszyu took charge from the fifth round onwards, when he was unlucky not to score his own knockdown after a vicious body shot.

All judges awarded the fight to Tzu with scores of 114–113, 116–111 and 115–112 to maintain his unbeaten record of 21–0 and win on his US debut.

However, it was the toughest test the 27-year-old has faced so far in his career.

“It was good that I faced adversity …