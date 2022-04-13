Timberwolves erupt in celebration after spectacular Clippers return to play-in

MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell came up with a steady stream of clutch makeovers. Patrick Beverly supplied the intensity in the emotional victory over his former team.

The Minnesota Timberwolves proved they were in the playoffs, and rare air for this franchise is where they’re going.

Edwards and Russell put on 59 points to help the Timberwolves overcome a tough night for Carl-Anthony Towns and beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in a play-in game on Tuesday night.

“The game had to go in a different direction,” coach Chris Finch said. “That’s why you have a team, because a lot of others lead.”

Edwards scored 30 points with five 3-pointers and Russell’s 29 points and six assists to send Wolves to No.