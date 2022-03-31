Timberwolves Vs Raptors – Game Recap – March 30, 2022

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists for his second career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points, and the Toronto Raptors held their hold of sixth place in the Eastern Conference. strengthened. Minnesota Timberwolves 125-102 Wednesday night.

Toronto (44–32) finished sixth, two games ahead of Cleveland, after the Cavaliers lost to Dallas.

OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Scotty Barnes scored 17 and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 as the Raptors completed a 4-0 homestand, overcoming a 17-point deficit in the second quarter.

Siakam said he enjoyed helping.

“Every time everyone under the floor was open,” he said.

Siakam failed to score 20 points for the first time in six matches and made only five field goal attempts out of 15. He had six…