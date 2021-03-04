Time Anna Boss Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Plot | Amazon prime 2020

Amazon Prime has launched several web series and entertained us. There are many successful and popular top level web series. Prime is going to start a new web series soon. The new web series is entitled Time Ana Boss.

Time Anna Boss, Amazon Prime Web Series:

Time Anna Boss is a comic web series. The web series is produced by a famous production company called Kavithalaya. The production house producing this web series has produced several successful films in Tamil. Although he was not seen producing films for some time, he is now back with this web series.

Time Ina Boss Cast:

The web series stars popular actors like Bharata, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Karunakaran, Robashankar and Alex. The cast of Time Ana Boss is known for performing in South India. This can help ensure that the web chain runs successfully.

Time Ana Boss Plot:

The web series is a comedy genre, which narrates the story of people traveling through time. The web series likes to show the livelihood of some people who belong to different eras. And the web series is expected to be full of humor. Would like to watch the web series again.

Time Ana Boss Release Date:

Time Enna Boss will air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 18, 2020.

The poster of The Time Ana Boss was released by the team on September 14, 2020. Audiences have the pleasure of checking out the web series of Bharata, an outstanding actor. The web series is expected to impress the audience.