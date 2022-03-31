Time for Connacht Games unlikely to return

Jordan Larmore says it’s “unlikely” he will be fit for Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 double-header with Connacht but hopes to return from injury for the tour of South Africa later in April Is.

The 24-year-old suffered a hip injury during his 61-17 win over Benetton earlier this month, and has recently stepped up his rehab in training.

However, Wing believes that domestic and foreign relations with Connacht may come too soon for him.

“We’re not very sure at the moment, we’re taking it week by week,” he said at the launch of the Bank of Ireland Leinster Rugby Summer Camp.

“Potentially at the moment, I’m missing them, but if the hip flexor quickly turns a corner and I can reach top speed and change direction then there may be a short…