Time for PO Box: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Now Handle Their Own Mail – TMT Daily

Harry and Meghan are being forced to find new arrangements for any correspondence sent, after it is revealed that Prince Charles and Clarence are withdrawing ‘financial support’ for the House couple.

Sussex later decided to make his retreat permanent from royal duties. UK Telegraph All business relationships reported – including their mail service in the UK – will end by the end of next month.

Correspondence was curbed

The correspondence section at Clarence House, consisting of about four members of staff, has traditionally handled Sussex’s mail, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Now, Harry and Meghan Instead new arrangements will need to be made in the US to receive their mail.

Thousands of letters and cards are received each month for each member of the family, with polite replies on the majority monogrammed paper emanating from Buckingham Palace, all of which are carefully shed and arranged.

While the prince of Wales receives the most mail, the amount of fraudulent letters to Sussex decreases, as he is taken abroad. But dismissals are still received, with noticeable spikes around birthdays, Christmas or important announcements.

Prince’s personal special

Is the process Privately funded by prince, And is not a significant cost, yet amounts to thousands a year, including staff costs, overheads, stationary, and tickets. One issue behind the decision is that the royal office will have no prior knowledge of events, campaigns, or announcements made by Sussex that may indicate a sudden spike in the mail.

A source close to Sussex said that their new arrangement had not been determined, but added that the couple had a Los Angeles address for the couple’s Arrivel Foundation on their website. However, she will have to move quickly to deal with the potential doom of congratulatory messages when the Duchess gives birth to her second child in the early summer.

Prince of the last queen

In January 2021, Prince Charles was dealt with a vandal by a royal biographer who called the future king ‘hypocritical’ and ‘entitled’ when he was not discussing his future as king, and the youngest. From the sensational point of view of Prince Harry, the son of the royal family last year.

Biographer and longtime journalist Clive Irving has made a career, which is featured in Queen Elizabeth II and a new book The last queen He finds out how he shaped the monarchy and, it seems, how he believes Prince Charles collides with it.

Called by prince charles

In a blistering interview with Vanity Fair, Irving described the Prince as ‘entitled’ and ‘hypocritical’, particularly in his approach to Prince Sussex Royal’s use of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Harry and Meghan were stripped of their privilege to use the brand in a ‘divorce’ last year as it was decided that the use of ‘royal’ was inappropriate “Duke and Duchess will no longer be considered full-time executive members.” The Royal Family. “

Branded hypocrisy

“If you take the case of Meghan and Harry, it’s an atrocity of hypocrisy on Charles’s part [take the view] It was not right for him to use a brand called Sussex Royal to monetize the royal name, as Charles was the first person to seriously deal with the duchy brand of grocery items, ”Irving told the publication.

In 1990, Duke of Wales founded Duchy Organics, a grocery brand specializing in organic food products. Irving claims that Duke earns $ 27 million annually from grocery items such as ginger biscuits, party crab and so on. However, the Duchy of Cornwall website claims that the profits are donated, and Duke’s annual $ 27 million in income comes from his personal Duchy of Cornwall estate.

Along with that, Harry and Meghan were also using Sussex Royal for philanthropic efforts At which time he left the monarchy. Ering said, “It never seemed to strike him or anyone else in the royal family that it was hypocritical to attack Meghan and Harry for wanting to build their brand, and in their case selling groceries Not a good thing to do. “

