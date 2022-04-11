Time for the pros: Elizabeth Levy violently assaults a live guest, Pascal Proud dismissed on CNews?

this Monday, April 11, 2022, in time for professionals on scene, pascal proud Returning to the results of the first round of the presidential election, mentioning Emmanuel Macron And Marine Le Pen, during the show, zeineb al razouiSupporting Emmanuel Macron, explains that his late companion, CharbJournal. from charlie hebdoAt that time wanted to ban the National Front.

shocked by this revelation Elizabeth Levy Violently attacks Zeineb El Razoui, asking him if he is proud that he has filed a petition to ban a political party and mentions freedom of expression. the tone rises between the two women while Jordan Bardella, the acting president of the National Rally, also on set wonders what Emmanuel Macron has promised Zeineb El Razou. Later, on the way, he asked the question, with the support of Pascal Proud.

Loïc Signor stronger than Pascal Proud on CNews

to note…