Time is constant tonight: daylight saving

Daylight Saving Time ends tonight, and Fire and Emergency is reminding people to check smoke alarms in their homes.

Photo: CC0 1.0 Universal

On Sundays at 3 a.m., the time will be briefly stagnant, when the clocks are set back an hour.

Daylight saving is claimed as a New Zealand invention, first implemented here in 1927 – though thought up much earlier by an astrologer and entomologist who liked the idea of ​​having more time for his hobby.

This has been championed in various ways To make better use of daylight hours, to help save energy on heating and lighting, to sleep on time and wake up in sunlight, to enable farmers to work more during daylight hours To help out, and to give more time to the kids…