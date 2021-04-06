ENTERTAINMENT

Time to fake it: Take a peek at the contestants of ‘The Circle’ season 2 – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Time to fake it: Take a peek at the contestants of 'The Circle' season 2 – Film Daily

Over the course of 2020, viral series became more watched than ever. In the early days of lockdown after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March of 2020, people across the globe had nothing but time to sit at home and watch the latest shows making waves on the internet.

As a result, some series became massive hits over a short period of time. Tiger King was huge, of course, but the show wasn’t the only 2020 series to make waves.

Contents hide
1 The Circle
2 Chloe
3 Michelle
4 Lee
5 Lance Bass
6 Courtney

The Circle

Netflix’s The Circle was among the streaming 2020 hits to captivate audiences during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Circle brought contestants into apartments where they couldn’t see each other, and all communicated solely on an app designed for the show. Some players were honest, while others attempted some catfishing, and streaming fans ate all of it up.

It seems the allure of The Circle is lasting, because it’s been announced The Circle season 2 is coming this spring. A new season means new contestants, and we’ve all been given a sneak peak with the drop of The Circle season 2 trailer.

Variety reported yesterday of the announcement of The Circle season 2, saying there will be eight new contestants coming to the show and competing for a chance for the $100,000 prize & title of top influencer. We’ve gathered some of the most interesting contestants set to appear on The Circle season 2 to look for hints to see who’ll be real and who’ll be catfishing this season.

Chloe

The biggest buzz cast member for The Circle season 2 has to be Chloe Veitch. Chloe was on the first season of Too Hot to Handle, a similarly experimental Netflix dating reality series which gained popularity over 2020.

Chloe’s been around the block in terms of reality dating shows, but does that mean she’ll have a leg up on The Circle season 2? We’ll have to wait & see if Too Hot to Handle toughened her up for what could be a ruthless game this season.

Michelle

THAT ONE reported yesterday the names & origins of The Circle season 2 cast, and with it, confirmation of its host. Comedian & actress Michelle Buteau will be coming back to host season 2.

Lee

Lee has to be the most interesting cast member on The Circle season 2; he’s a fifty-eight-year-old man who looks like he doesn’t have his Instagram curated in the same ballpark as any member of the cast (if he uses Insta at all). Lee hails from Dallas, TX, and appears very confident in The Circle season 2 trailer, he’s going to win the big prize.

Lance Bass

Lance Bass is on The Circle season 2?! Well, not exactly. But the recently dropped trailer shows a profile on the dating app used for the show featuring the celeb’s name & face. Yes, we suppose it could be a catfish, but who’d believe Lance Bass was on the show? Our guess is anything can happen in season 2.

Courtney

To millennials’ shock & horror, most contestants on The Circle season 2 don’t seem to know who Lance Bass is. When the trailer shows the Lance Bass profile, we see clips of confused contestants asking who N-S-N-Y-C is (smdh).

Courtney instills great relief for late twenty-somethings when he is as shocked as we are at their reaction to Lance’s profile. So far, we love twenty-eight year-old Courtney from LA.

The Circle season 2 will be composed of thirteen episodes and drops April 14th on Netflix with four episodes. It will continue to roll out every Wednesday with four episodes until the finale on May 5th. Are you tuning in? Let us know in the comments!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
773
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
771
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
761
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
739
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
737
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
730
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
686
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
662
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
619
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
613
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top