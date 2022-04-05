“Time to get up one more time”

PSG 5-1 to . defeated by Lorient By league 1, bad news for Leandro Paredes, Who had to leave the field for 42 minutes in the first half due to muscle pain.

“It’s time to rise again,” wrote the K midfielder Argentina national team On his official Instagram, where he received comments and support from his peers Dibu Martinez, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul and Papu Gomezo,

Parades retired injured and Dutchman entered in his place Georginio Wijnaldum, In such a situation, we have to wait for the education of the former player. Boca To determine the extent of the injury.

then the next day, PSG Will visit clermont from 4 pm Argentina On Saturday 9 April, want to continue moving away from the top of Ligue 1 France,