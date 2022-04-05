Time With Bill Self Almost Convinced UNC’s Armando Bacot to Play for Kansas

NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina junior center Armando Bacot said on Sunday that the experience of playing for Kansas coach Bill Self during the 2018 FIBA ​​Americas U18 Championship made him want to play for the Jayhawks.

Bacot was already committed to playing for the Tar Heels and coach Roy Williams, he said, when he was selected to represent the United States during the week-long tournament, in St. Catherine’s, Ontario, Canada. was conducted.

He averaged 7.8 points and five rebounds in 12.2 minutes as the United States led 6–0, winning each game averaging 49.3 points and claiming the gold medal. This was not only Becot’s first international experience; It was also the first time that Self was chosen to coach the USA basketball team.

“He was a strong man,” said Bacot….