Timeline: 103 Years History of Transmission Alley

The inland route through the transmission alley has been of public interest for over 100 years.

Since the first chunk of dirt spread across multiple governments (the former Prime Minister was holding John’s shovel) and several closing dates later, the $1.25 billion motorway has finally opened.

1919: A headline reading ‘Transportation links with Manawatu’ makes up page 4 of The Evening Post Documenting the proposal of Taki MP William Field For “Road and railway communication between the Coastal Plain starting at Wellington and Pakakariki”.

1940s: Proposal to develop route for military purposes issued

1980s: Wellington Regional Council first seriously consider building a route through transmission alley

1996: There was a demand to include the designation …