Ramadan, the holy month of Islam has arrived. How are we preparing and watching? Which TV shows should we watch? How can we practice gratitude? And what are some ways to avoid hanging during fasting?

Southern Californians can view the Ramadan timetable below, provided by Islamic Center of Southern California, or go here islamic finder To find out the prayer times at your location.

We will be updating this page with our latest Ramadan coverage throughout the month.