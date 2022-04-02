Timings, Cards, WWE WrestleMania 2022 Live Stream Info

Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, WWE presents “the most spectacular two-night event in WrestleMania history”!

The legacy will be strengthened and history will be made once again in the “Showcase of the Immortals” known as WrestleMania! This year’s show includes several highly anticipated matches as Saturday night’s card featured Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Bellair, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Title, “Stone Cold”. A special appearance from Steve Austin, and Seth Rollins battling a potential “dashing” mystery rival. Sunday’s lineup ends with the weekend’s main event as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns square off in a title versus title “Winner Takes All” Championship…