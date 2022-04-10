Timings, Fight Cards, UFC 273 Live Stream Info

Live from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, Alexander Volkanowski defends his UFC Featherweight Championship against Chan Sung Jung UFC 273,

Anything can happen in the main event of UFC 273 like Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie will headline this must-stream affair. Entering the octagon with an impressive 23-1 record, the man known as “The Great” captured the featherweight title from Max Holloway at UFC 245 in December of 2019. He has since defeated Holloway in a rematch and Brian Ortega by decision at UFC 266. Chan Sung Jang (17-6) entered UFC 273 and won three of his last four fights, last losing to Brian Ortega at a UFC Fight Night event in October of 2020. Who’s Leaving Jacksonville With Straps? We’re about to find out.

from…