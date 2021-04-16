Timo Werner ‘in a race against time to impress Thomas Tuchel’

Chelsea ahead Timo Werner faces a race towards the clock to impress Thomas Tuchel, in line with a report.

The 24-year-old has scored 10 instances and registered 11 assists in 41 appearances for his present facet since arriving from RB Leipzig final July.

The Germany worldwide has solely managed 5 Premier League objectives, although, and his struggles in entrance of objective have led to ideas that Chelsea could possibly be out there for 2 new strikers this summer season.

In response to the Night Commonplace, Manchester Metropolis‘s Sergio Aguero and Borussia Dortmund‘s Erling Braut Haaland are each targets for the Blues within the upcoming market.

Consequently, the report claims that Werner is dealing with a race to impress his supervisor, with the German’s beginning position within the staff set to be beneath extreme risk subsequent season.

The ahead, who was strongly linked with Liverpool earlier than transferring to Stamford Bridge, penned a five-year contract with the six-time English champions upon his arrival final summer season.