Timothée Chalamet went shirtless at the Oscars and I’m sweating

Is it hot in here or is it just Timothée Chalamet?!

We Need To Talk About Timothée Chalamet’s 2022 Oscars Outfit Immediately!

In case you didn’t know, the 94th Academy Awards were held in Los Angeles on Sunday night (March 27) and it’s fair to say that it was an, um, eventful occasion. The annual ceremony was eclipsed by drama between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the actor slapped the comedian over an insensitive joke made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

But one of the most important moments of the night? Timothy rocking shirtless, of course. actor’s film Dune The night was up for 10 awards, including Best…