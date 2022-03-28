Timothée Chalamet wins Oscar for Louis Vuitton women’s wear

written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Timothée Chalamet solidified his reputation as one of Hollywood’s boldest dressers by showing up at the Oscars in Louis Vuitton women’s wear.

The star enthralled audiences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday evening in an embroidered lace jacket and high-waisted pants from the label’s Spring-Summer 2022 collection. Then she put her own spin on the gender-fluid outfit with a sparkly necklace and a pair of black shoes.

But it wasn’t just what Chalamet wore The one that set social media on fire was what it didn’t: a shirt.

The actor pictured on stage with Regina Hall, Simu Liu, US, Bradley Cooper and Tyler Perry. Credit: Robin Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Bare-chested under his black blazer, the actor’s fans were grooving online. “Timothie Chalamet was basically a…